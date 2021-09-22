Crossett man dies in Louisiana crash after losing control of vehicle, state police say

BEEKMAN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, Sept. 21 shortly before 4 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 142, which claimed the life of 59-year-old Marvin Hammons of Crossett, Ark.

During the investigation, troopers discovered that a 1994 GMC Sierra being driven by Hammons was traveling south on Hwy 142 when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into a 2013 Toyota Tacoma.

Hammons was said to be unrestrained during the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Tacoma was buckled up and taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.