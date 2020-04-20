Crossett citizens participate in Mayor’s final ride around town

CROSSETT, Ark. — COVID-19 has restricted many public gatherings, but the city of Crossett allowed the public to participate in Mayor Scott McCormick’s final ride around town.

The five-time mayor died last Thursday from natural causes.

The city invited residents to line the streets while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Fire trucks and police vehicles escorted the hearse around town to let residents pay their last respects.

“He meant so much to so many for so long so we really just put our heads together to come up with a solution that would allow us to participate in his final ride through Crossett and just giving him the send-off that he deserves,” said Crystal Marshall the Interim Mayor.

Meddar’s funeral home streamed the funeral procession and service online.