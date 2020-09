CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — The Cross County Sheriff’s Office has executed a search warrant with the help of the Arkansas State Police on 626 HW 1S in Wynne that involves a missing person.

On September 15, deputies found what is believed to be human remains during the search. The remains were sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and cause of death.

Deputies say an arrest has been made and charges are pending on the suspect.

This case is still under investigation.