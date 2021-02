JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police confirming they are working a fatal accident after a vehicle ruptured a gas line on Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 5:30 near the intersection of Highway 161 and Highway 294.

The car reportedly left the roadway and hit a gas regulator causing a fire.

No word yet on the idenity of the person killed in the accident.

A gas company crew is currently working to repair the damaged line.