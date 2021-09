CARLISLE, Ark. – Emergency personnel responding to a fire at a rice mill in Carlisle Monday afternoon say the blaze has been contained.

Officials with the Carlisle Fire Department said multiple trucks were on the scene of the fire at the Riviana Foods rice plant located on 400 West Main Street.

Crews said there were injuries connected to this fire but did not release any information on what could have started the blaze.

#HappeningNow – we’re at Riviana Foods in Carlisle where a fire broke out at this rice mill. Fire crews say it’s been contained and there are currently no injuries. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/MSmjwxI4ZX — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) September 27, 2021

