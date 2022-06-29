LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews with the Little Rock Fire Department are responding to a blaze at a hotel in the downtown area.

The fire seems to be at the Marriott Hotel, located at 3 Statehouse Plaza. Black smoke could be seen coming from the top of the building.

A spokesperson with the LRFD said there are no injuries connected to this fire.

#BREAKING: Black smoke coming from Marriott hotel in downtown Little Rock. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/TbJL3YPY3p — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) June 29, 2022

The spokesperson also said the fire involved a piece of plywood under a metal stairway on the roof that caught fire. An investigation is underway to determine the source of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.