WHITE HALL, Ark. – Crews in White Hall are responding to a fire at a paper mill Thursday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments including the Pine Bluff Fire Department are on the scene at the Twin Rivers Paper Company located at 1701 Jefferson Parkway.

The fire also appears to have jumped into a wooded area across the street from the paper mill.

There is no word at this time on how the fire started or if there are any injuries tied to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.