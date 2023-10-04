GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities say crews are responding to a gas pipeline rupture in Garland County Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Garland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a rupture but did not say where in the county it was.

Deputies said that as of 5:30 p.m., there are no known injuries in connection with the pipeline rupture.

This rupture has led to evacuations in the area, stretching from Harding Road on Highway 298 to 1014 block of Hwy 298.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported around 5:45 p.m. that State Highway 298 was closed for a nearly three-mile stretch between State Highway 7 and West Main Haul Road.

from Reyna Crain

from Reyna Crain

from Reyna Crain

from Sarah Harper

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.