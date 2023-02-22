LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Emergency crews are responding to a report of a downed aircraft near the Clinton National Airport Wednesday.
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed they are responding to reports of a twin-engine plane down in an area between the airport and the 3M Little Rock plant.
Multiple agencies are responding to this incident now, including LRPD, Little Rock Fire Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Other state and federal agencies are expected to join in on the response and investigation.
According to Arkansas Storm Team meteorologist Pat Walker, there were significant wind gusts near the airport around the time the crash was reported.
A neighbor near the scene of the crash told reporter Jessica Ranck that he heard a loud boom and saw smoke from the crash.
Around 1:20 p.m., LRPD officials that a preliminary investigation could not confirm any passenger information.
Just after 2 p.m., officials with the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the plane was a twin-engine BE20 departing the airport for John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.
The FAA reported five people were on board the plane, and deputies at the scene said there were no survivors found.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.