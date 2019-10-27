Crews respond to crash on Highway 49 in Marmaduke

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – Emergency crews and police responded to the scene of a crash on Highway 49 in the Marmaduke area, according to iDriveArkansas.com.

Authorities responded to the crash around 12:50 p.m. Oct. 27.

The alert noted that all lanes have been impacted by the crash, but has since been cleared.

Greene County dispatch reported that the crash happened inside the Marmaduke city limits and that Marmaduke police went to the scene.

