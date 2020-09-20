Crews prepare for construction along I-30, expect multiple traffic impacts and long-term closures

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Crews continue to prepare for construction work along the Interstate 30 corridor in Little Rock and North Little Rock. That work will require Interstate, ramps, road closures, and a traffic shift beginning next week, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will alternately close eastbound I-30 lanes and an I-630 off-ramp lane as part of a traffic shift occurring the week of Monday, September 21. In addition, crews will be placing a temporary barrier wall along President Clinton Avenue in Little Rock and will close several city streets east of I-30 in North Little Rock for construction staging.

Lane Closures in Little Rock – Beginning Monday, September 21, 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Eastbound I-30 alternating lane closures between Roosevelt Road and 9th Street nightly through Thursday, September 24.

Road Closures in North Little Rock – Beginning Monday, September 21, 8:00 p.m.

Portions of Brother Paul Drive, East Washington Avenue, and South Locust Street in North Little Rock will be closed until further notice. Alternate detours will be signed.

Flagging Operations on President Clinton Ave in Little Rock – Beginning Monday, September 21 through Friday, September 25, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Single right lane closure begins at Mahlon Martin Street, proceeding west through Ferry Street.

Traffic Shift and Ramp Closure in Little Rock – Beginning Thursday, September 24, 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Eastbound I-630 ramp to eastbound I-30 and the East 15th Street ramp will be closed for two nights. Alternate detours will be signed.

Eastbound I-30 between I-440 and 6th Street will shift toward the outside lanes.

Additionally, the eastbound I-30 Exit to 6th and 9th Streets will be closed for approximately 10-12 months beginning Thursday, September 24 at 9:00 p.m. Alternate detours will be signed.