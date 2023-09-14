LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Firefighters spent hours battling an illegal blaze Thursday morning in Pulaski County.

The black smoke was visible for miles and both Oak Grove and North Little Rock fire departments responded when witnesses called 911.

“I knew there wasn’t anything back there, so I was immediately concerned, especially (for) the color of the smoke,” witness Ruth Gould said.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said someone was burning trash during the burn ban and they believe it was an accident.

There are currently 23 counties in the state with active burn bans.