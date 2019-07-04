Credit repair scams claim thousands of dollars from Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans have lost out on thousands of dollars falling victim to credit repair scams, according to the Better Business Bureau. The BBB’s crime tracker website shows in the past two years, victims have reported at least 12 scams totally a loss of $6,045. Those numbers are just from victims who have actually reported the crime.

“I think people have become much more aware of how important your credit score is,” BBB Arkansas President & CEO Janet Robb said. “Remember the scammers are out there watching social behavior and so whatever’s important to the general population today, suddenly there’s a scam artist out there wanting to take advantage of that.”

Keep the following tips in mind when it comes to fixing your credit:

Your credit cannot be fixed magically.

Anything a legit credit repair company can do to help, you can do on your own for free.

Get a free copy of your credit report at annualcreditreport.com.

Report and dispute any mistakes to the credit bureau and business that reported the information.

Only time can correct negative, accurate information on your credit report. You can rebuild your credit by paying your bills on time, paying off debt and not creating new debt.

While the BBB said it is not necessary to pay anyone to help improve your credit, you can access a list of approved credit counseling agencies by state by clicking here.