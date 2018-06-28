Credit Card Thief Wanted in Hot Springs, Suspect's Mother says "Turn Yourself In" Video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - From scholar to felon, Hot Springs Police are looking for a woman they say is wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card. But her criminal history started long before now.

It's been a difficult journey for this mother with some of the choices her daughter made that lead her down a destructive path.

And now she's hoping she can help her daughter find the road to redemption however unconventional the way.

"It's heartbreaking... I've grieved the living on and off for 18 years," says Nakia's mother Lonette Welch.

Although Lonette Welch's daughter Nakia is still alive she says often it doesn't seem like it.

"The person I gave birth to ... there's no signs of her now," says Lonette Welch.

Her mother says Nakia was a brilliant young woman with a promising future. She graduated high school with honors and got a full ride to college.

That's also where her trouble started when she was introduced to drugs.

"She thought she was one of those who could do it and she could kick it... she wouldn't get addicted... well it didn't happen that way," says Lonette Welch.

Instead Nakia's life took a dangerous turn with many drug arrests, stint in prison and a reputation as a notorious meth dealer.

A downward descent that began to include chronic theft, the reason Hot Springs Police are looking for her now.

"She is so smart she does all this criminal identity theft through the internet and she's very good at it," says Lonette Welch.

According to police, Nakia is wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card and theft.

"It's very sad," Lonette Welch.

After repeated stints in rehab, thousands of dollars and hours of talking she's not ready to give up on her daughter.

Lonette believes now, aside from Jesus, prison is the best thing for Nakia.

"She has so much in her that is good but it's all covered up by the addiction," says Lonette Welch.

And while she says she never sees her daughter, she has a message for her.

"Turn yourself in while you still have the opportunity ... while you are still alive," says Lonette Welch.

If you know where Nakia is contact Hot Springs Police.