CLARK COUNTY, Ark. – All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are blocked near Arkadelphia while crews clear a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 5:18 p.m. about 1.7 miles south of Arkadelphia.

There is no word from officials at this time on any injuries related to this crash.

A large portion of the wreck is also located in the median, as seen on traffic cameras in the area.

There is currently no estimate as to when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.