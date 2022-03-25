BENTON, Ark. – Traffic was at a standstill Friday afternoon for eastbound Interstate 30 near Benton after a crash through a construction area.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 3:43 p.m. and completely stopped all eastbound traffic for over an hour before opening all but the outside lane.

Much of the traffic was diverted onto Highway 229 while workers clear the accident.

Traffic has also been slowed for westbound drivers through the impacted area.

This is a developing story.