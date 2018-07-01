Craighead County Looking at Bigger Brookland Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BROOKLAND, Ark. -- In Craighead County, The city of Brookland has seen some major growth over the past few years, so now they're looking to grow in size to keep up.

City officials say they've been looking into annexing land for quite some time. Mayor Kenneth Jones says the idea was met with some opposition in the past, and it lost momentum.

Now the proposal will be on the ballot in just a few months.

Jones continued, "If we want some of the restaurants we want to have, if we want some of the other businesses to locate here, you've got to have the people count, and you've got to have the people here to support that on 24/7, 365 days a year."

Mayor Jones hopes people understand the vision for Brookland's growing future, saying he's already had new business interests on some of the proposed land.