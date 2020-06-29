Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday arrested and charged with Theft of Public Funds

JONESBORO, Ark. (News release) – District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington announced Monday the arrest of Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday. Ellington said, “This morning, officers from

the Arkansas State Police and Craighead County Sheriff’s Department arrested Craighead

County Clerk Kade Holliday. I have instructed my deputies to immediately file felony theft

charges against him. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Grant DeProw will file a Felony Information

charging multiple counts of Theft of Property in excess of $2,500 and one count of Abuse of

Office, all of which are Class B felonies. He will also file a petition asking the Circuit Court to

remove Holliday from office today.”

Ellington gave further details on the case, “On Thursday, June 25th, I received an urgent phone

call to meet with Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and auditors with the Division of

Legislative Audit. The auditors had obtained and examined bank records that raised suspicion

of theft of county funds from an account Holliday maintained in his official capacity as county

clerk. We then met with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and

requested they open the investigation which led to Holliday’s arrest. The investigation is

ongoing and further details are limited.”

Holliday will be held in the custody of Sheriff Marty Boyd at the Craighead County Detention

Center to await his first court appearance and bond hearing.