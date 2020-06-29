Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday arrested and charged with Theft of Public Funds

JONESBORO, Ark. (News release) – District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington announced Monday the arrest of Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday. Ellington said, “This morning, officers from
the Arkansas State Police and Craighead County Sheriff’s Department arrested Craighead
County Clerk Kade Holliday. I have instructed my deputies to immediately file felony theft
charges against him. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Grant DeProw will file a Felony Information
charging multiple counts of Theft of Property in excess of $2,500 and one count of Abuse of
Office, all of which are Class B felonies. He will also file a petition asking the Circuit Court to
remove Holliday from office today.”
Ellington gave further details on the case, “On Thursday, June 25th, I received an urgent phone
call to meet with Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and auditors with the Division of
Legislative Audit. The auditors had obtained and examined bank records that raised suspicion
of theft of county funds from an account Holliday maintained in his official capacity as county
clerk. We then met with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and
requested they open the investigation which led to Holliday’s arrest. The investigation is
ongoing and further details are limited.”
Holliday will be held in the custody of Sheriff Marty Boyd at the Craighead County Detention
Center to await his first court appearance and bond hearing.