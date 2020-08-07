CPD, Punisher Motorcycle Club gift special needs boy a bike trailer

CONWAY, Ark. — Thanks to the Conway Police Department and the Punisher Motorcycle Club, a special needs kid has his own set of wheels that will help him get around the city, but the fans weren’t the only thing the officers gave away on Friday.

With the help of the Punisher Motorcycle Club, a Conway mother whose son recently got diagnosed with a Pseudo Tumor was given a bike trailer so that she can pull the trailer and get her son out and to the community and see the nature of the city.

“I wasn’t just surprised, it’s a gift and an answered prayer for our family so that Bowen can get out and back on the bike trails without us having to worry,” said Sheri Bradford the son’s mother.

Bradford also said they plan to be out riding on the trails and sidewalks soon, so if you see them be sure to give them a friendly wave!