Coy’s Southern Eats is planning to make a comeback next year, but before the anticipated re-opening it is offering gift sets ahead of Christmas.

Tracy Manning Brown, Clay Caffey and Keith Holland joined Arkansas Today with details on gift sets and plans to re-open the restaurant in Hot Springs Feb. 14, 2024.

Caffey introduced their new Guencho’s gift box, which includes the Guencho’s Blends seasoning, garlic butter and breading. There is also a signature gift box with all of the products from Coy’s.

For those still looking for a Christmas gift for the chef of the family can visit CoysSouthernEats.com and use the code COYS24 for 20% off an order.