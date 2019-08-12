Photos: Cow in custody after running man over on Arkansas bridge

An accident between a man and a cow resulted in a fractured ankle ... for the "man."

Update:

FORT SMITH, Ark. – According to Fort Smith fire, two cowboys came over from Moffett, Oklahoma on horseback and were able to rope and corral the cow into the trailer.

It’s about a mile and a half from where it got loose. It was picked up at the intersection of 5th Street and D Street in Fort Smith.

Photos Courtesy: Fort Smith Fire Department

Original:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) – A man is recovering after police say he was run down by a cow.

It happened Monday morning on the Garrison Ave. bridge in Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) says the man was trying to catch the cow after it got loose from the stockyards shortly before 11.

The FSFD says the injured man suffered a fractured ankle.

The cow made its way to 5th Street and D Street before being captured.

The incident caused traffic delays on the bridge heading into Oklahoma.