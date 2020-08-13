COVID isolation building built at Cleveland County School District

RISON, Ark. – In less than two weeks Arkansas public schools will open back up. This year school will look a lot different amid a global pandemic.

The Cleveland County School District has built an isolation nurses station for students showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Superintendent Craig Dupuy says he and his staff have been working to figure out a way to limit exposure to the coronavirus. They came up with an idea for an isolation building that sits on the edge of campus.

“It’s a Derksen building. You see them in any area of Arkansas you go,” Dupuy said. “It’s just a fancier storage building with amenities such as one running water electricity and cool air.”

Before it was created, the district’s main nurses station was in the elementary school office. All students, from the high school to elementary school had to go through there.

The district’s RN Stefanie Wilson will be stationed in the isolation building and will assess students who may have signs of COVID-19.

“We have a divider ordered, another cot, and outside we have an area for them to sit as well,” Wilson said. We just had to monitor in adapt.”

The district’s RN will have full PPE when assessing students.

Cleveland County School District has about 800 students and just over 100 staff members.