COVID-19 in Arkansas: Cases jump by nearly 2,800 as spread continues to grow

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health show that a record number of new coronavirus cases have been added in the last 24 hours.

According to the updated figures, total cases in Arkansas jumped by 2,789 in the last day, putting the total number of COVID-19 cases in state since the beginning of the pandemic to 164,310.

Deaths continued to spike in Arkansas as well, with 33 more patients dying from the virus since Wednesday, driving the total number of deaths to 2,555.

Hospitals continue to feel the crush of the growing spread, with 1,072 patients hospitalized due to coronavirus on Thursday. While that number is down by 16 cases from the day before, the number of patients on ventilators grew by 4 to 190.

The last 24 hours have seen another first in the state, with the first death of an Arkansas first responder from COVID-19, 62-year-old North Little Rock Police Sgt. JL “Buck” Dancy.

Thursday also saw the 14th member of the Arkansas state legislature, State Sen. Ronald Caldwell, report a positive test for the disease

Across the United States, Thursday marked a record for deaths tied to COVID-19, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting more than 3,100 deaths, as well as hospitalizations topping 100,000 and new cases going past 200,000 in a day.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will be updating the public on COVID-19 numbers and conditions Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson will provide an update regarding new CDC guidance on quarantine.

On Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,212 new cases; 16,378 active cases; 1,088 hospitalized; and 186 on ventilators.

10 deaths were also reported on Wednesday making that total 2,522.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 258; Benton, 166; Washington, 158; Craighead, 119; and Faulkner, 84.

Gov. Hutchinson said of the virus:

“I expected the return to higher case numbers, and all indications are that the number will continue to be high through the week. With COVID-19 virus in every area of the state (and nation), we need to double our efforts to follow public health guidelines.”

