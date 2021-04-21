COVID-19 in Arkansas: ADH reports 352 new cases as active cases continue increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, April 21.

The ADH reported that more than 20,000 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 352 new cases for a total of 334,061 cases.

There are 1,943 active cases, which is an increase of 139 from Tuesday. 175 hospitalized, which is down 2 from Tuesday, and 24 on ventilators, which is unchanged from Tuesday.

Two new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,708.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Washington, 44

Benton, 43

Pulaski, 39

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: