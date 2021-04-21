COVID-19 in Arkansas: ADH reports 352 new cases as active cases continue increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, April 21.
The ADH reported that more than 20,000 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.
The ADH reported 352 new cases for a total of 334,061 cases.
There are 1,943 active cases, which is an increase of 139 from Tuesday. 175 hospitalized, which is down 2 from Tuesday, and 24 on ventilators, which is unchanged from Tuesday.
Two new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,708.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
- Washington, 44
- Benton, 43
- Pulaski, 39
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“The increase in new cases from today’s report is a serious reminder of the importance to get vaccinated. It is also a reminder that the virus is still here along with the more contagious variants. Our best defense is the vaccine. We have plenty of doses available, so if you’re 16 and older, schedule your appointment today.”