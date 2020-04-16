COVID-19 impacting mental health; therapist says to create a schedule

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Whether you realize it or not the coronavirus has impacted you or someone you love.

From the number of positive cases to people losing their job, some people don’t know what to do.

We spoke to a therapist about how this crisis can affect your mental health.

“This is something that creeps up on you,” said Wendy Newsam a Therapist for New Dawn Counseling of Arkansas. They are helping people.

“It’s becoming a slow increase. I would have said over the past week we’ve had more people to contact us to see getting on someone’s schedule to work with anxiety because we are seeing a lot of that right now,” said Newsam.

Newsam said it’s easy to get lost sitting in front of the tv or binge eat because there is nothing else to do.

“You’ve got people who are extroverts who being out and around other people, they need that energy to interact with the public and they just can’t do that they’re stuck at home,” said Newsam.

With gyms and some park closed and restaurants switching to curbside it can be hard to adjust to a new habit.

“One thing that we are suggesting is finding a schedule, make sure you have a specific time you go to bed, a specific time you wake up, and specific activities you have planned throughout the day,” said Newsam.

More than 136,000 people have filed for unemployment in Arkansas and it’s affecting families.

“People get so used to ‘I am my job, I’m defined by what I do’ and now we don’t have that so we are running into a lot of people who are like ‘Who am I?” said Newsam.

She said people should get online and engage in something you wouldn’t normally do.

“There are tours you can take of Dracula’s castle or the Paris catacombs,” said Newsam.

Newsam says some people don’t even realize how much this pandemic has affected your mental health.

“It is going to be okay, it’s going to be better, we are going to have a new norm, but we will get through this,” said Newsam.

If you would like to speak to a therapist, visit their website.