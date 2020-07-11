COVID-19 hospitalizations hits record high in Arkansas; Daughter of parents in hospital urges others to wear masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—COVID-19 Hospitalizations hit a record high in Arkansas.

As of July 10, 2020, 402 people are currently battling the Coronavirus in hospitals across the state.

One young woman from Hazen, Arkansas, says her parents have been in and out of the emergency room and hopes people understand the severity of the virus.

“Your family is suffering and all you can do is watch– it’s heartbreaking,” said Sarah Tipton.

Tipton says her mom and dad have been battling the Coronavirus since Father’s Day. Her father, Johnny Tipton, was taken to the hospital shortly after with Pneumonia.

“Everyday he was in the hospital I got more discouraged,” Tipton recalled.

Her dad was released a few days ago and is still recovering at home. However, as soon as he was cleared to leave the hospital, her mother Karen was brought to Baptist Health after showing symptoms.

“It doesn’t go away in 14 days like they say it does– it just doesn’t,” said Tipton.

Tipton says it has been difficult only communicating with her family over the phone for the last three weeks. She says with every phone call, it seems her mom becomes sicker.

She says her mother has experienced nausea, high fever, loss of taste, and is now hospitalized with Pneumonia.

“My mom has shown every possible symptom on the list and continues to show symptoms,” said Tipton.

Tipton says what troubles her is the number of people who do not take the Coronavirus seriously enough to wear a mask.

“It’s baffling to me how could you be selfish and not want to help your fellow man,” said Tipton.

She says she is urging people to stay six-feet apart, wear a mask, and stay home when they can.

“Do what you can for others,” said Tipton.

Doctors have not been able to identify where the two contracted COVID-19.