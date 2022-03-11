LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s a retired school teacher’s journey that put her in a wheelchair and a battle she’s still fighting after testing positive for COVID-19.

In January of 2021, paramedics rushed Pamela Paige to the hospital after she started having breathing issues.

Paige believes she contracted the virus outside of the classroom.

“By the time they got me upstairs, they said they were going to have to ventilate me,” Paige said. “She put both my hands on top of me and said, ‘Pray.’ And I did.”

From there, winter turned to spring. A new president took his oath of office.

It wasn’t until March, three months later, Paige woke up and had no idea who she was.

“I had a trek. I was trying to mouth to her [nurse], where am I? She said, ‘Oh baby, you’re a miracle. You had COVID.'”

Paige coded and nearly died on the ventilator. She suffered nerve damage and requires a wheelchair to get around. Doctors told her she did not suffer a stroke.

“I still have issues,” she said. “I can’t lift my hand. I had none of these issues before COVID.”

Paige went home in July, seven months after being admitted. She’s still working to regain her strength one battle at a time.

“My insurance will not pay for my therapy any longer,” Paige said.

The 60-year-old said she had pre-existing health conditions before the coronavirus. She knew she was at high risk so she took precautions, like wearing a mask.

She said she did not get her full retirement and she doesn’t have insurance. She refuses to give up.

“I try to exercise myself,” she said.

Paige is not old enough for full disability and does not get Medicare or Medicaid.

She said her application for a home healthcare aid was denied.

Paige is taking one small step at a time on her walker.

She’s determined. Why?

“I am a COVID survivor,” Paige said.

Her secret to survival? Prayer.