PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On May 30, two drive-thru testing sites will be available in Pine Bluff.

One will be located at UAPB Simmons Bank Field at 1960 Oliver Rd in Pine Bluff from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The other will be located at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Dr. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Everyone that would like a test will be tested. No screening required, no appointment needed, and no symptoms required.