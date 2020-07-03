COVID-19 didn’t get in the way of Fayetteville High School’s graduation ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first high school graduation ceremony took place Thursday, July 2, in Fayetteville.

School districts have had to make a lot of changes due to COVID-19, but Fayetteville students got to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

The graduation was originally scheduled for mid-May at Harmon Stadium.

Of the 750 students officially graduating this year, 500 said they will attend the event.

Each graduate was allowed two guests and everyone had a specific time to show up in an effort to manage traffic.

Students entered the north side of the building, wearing a mask, and followed a path to the Performing Arts Center.

Graduates walked across the stage to get the diploma while their guests walked along the base of it to take pictures.

The “graduation” was also live-streamed for anyone who didn’t get to attend.