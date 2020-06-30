Couple married for 53 years die of coronavirus, holding hands

FORT WORTH, Tex. — With new hotspots for the coronavirus popping up across the country, young people are representing a substantial portion of cases; however, individuals 65 and older are still one of the highest risk groups for severe illness from COVID-19.

One older couple in Texas, where nearly 6,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, recently succumbed to the virus. Curtis and Betty Tarpley were admitted to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth two days apart, and on June 18, they died within an hour of each other, according to local affiliate NBC DFW. They’d been married for 53 years, and in their final moments, they were holding hands.

"With them both going at the same time, you're not seeing one of them grieve or be sad for the other one," son Tim Tarpley told NBC DFW. "I think that's very helpful."

Betty Tarpley, 80, started to show symptoms before her 79-year-old husband, Tarpley said.

