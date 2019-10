LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Time is running out for Arkansans to pay their personal property taxes.

The deadline is Tuesday (October 15).

The taxes are due by the end of the day OR payments made by mail should be postmarked by October 15.

If payments aren’t made on time, the county will add a late penalty.

This link allows taxpayers to make their payments online:

https://portal.arkansas.gov/pages/property-tax-center/#