Country music star, Arkansas native Ashley McBryde to perform at Robinson Performance Hall August 7

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country music star and Arkansas native Ashley McBryde is preparing to kick off her “This Town Talks” theater tour, including a stop at Little Rock’s Robinson Performance Hall on August 7.

The ACM and CMA Award winner will begin her 36-city tour on June 12.

“AAAAAND we’re back,” McBryde said in a release. “I’ve been waiting so long to be able to say that. We’ve missed you all so much, there aren’t even words to do it justice. These songs were written and recorded to be sang together. Now, let’s be together and make some d*** music!”

The Arkansan native’s “Never Will” album is the only one to be nominated by the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and The Recording Academy in the same cycle.

Pre-sale tickets for McBryde’s fan club “The Tribe” begin Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. The Spotify pre-sale will begin Wednesday, May 19 at noon. General ticket sales begin Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. For ticket information and a full list of tour dates, visit AshleyMcBryde.com.

“There’s so much ground to cover musically, a little rust to kick-off and a whole lot of love ahead,” McBryde concludes.