Cotton releases statement on final Russia investigation report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton released his statement after the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence issued the 5th and final volume of its bipartisan Russia investigation.

“Today, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a thousand-page report that finally puts to bed claims of collusion, collaboration, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in 2016. I joined five of my fellow Senators in issuing additional views detailing some of the specific areas in which `the Committee found no evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government.` With this conclusion, SSCI joins the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and Department of Justice`s Special Counsel in their assessments. It`s now time to shift our focus to the many national-security threats facing our country instead of re-litigating the 2016 election. Just because Russia failed this time doesn`t mean it won`t keep trying.”