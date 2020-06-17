Cotton bill to reward police officers exemplifying best practices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (News release) – Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) introduced a bill that would recognize and reward state, local, and tribal police officers who exemplify the very best policing. The Better Community Policing Recognition Act would establish a $5 million annual fund for the Department of Justice to administer, choosing the best nominees from approximately 18,000 police departments nationwide.

Officers eligible for these rewards would be those who either exemplify best practices, innovate to reduce the excessive use of force, or improve community policing strategies. Those officers who excel in making their communities safer for everyone would be eligible for nomination by their local police department or by their state attorney general. Text of the bill may be found here.

“Police officers are being unfairly demonized across the country as calls for defunding departments grow, despite the fact that the vast majority of officers are selfless public servants who are already underfunded. It’s never been more important to recognize those officers who exemplify the best kind of policing. My bill will reward the policemen and women who are working hard to improve their service and win the public’s trust,” said Cotton.