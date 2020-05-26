U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct spillway release from Beaver Dam

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, depending on the timing of rain, will

be conducting a spillway release from Beaver Dam, at approximately 5 p.m. today.



The total spillway flow will be around 3,700 cubic feet per second. The total release from

the dam, when combined with hydropower releases will be around 7,500 c.f.s.



The Corps is advising areas downstream of the dam to begin assessing their respective

plans and to begin taking the proper precautions. Landowners with belongings near the river’s

edge should also begin making plans for high water.



Because of uncertainty in rainfall forecasts, releases will be made in response to the on the-ground impacts to best minimize flood damages.



The Water Management staff has been and will continue to be engaged and proactive in

responding to the conditions.



More information can be found on the Internet HERE, on Facebook and on Twitter