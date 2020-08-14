Army Corps of Engineers reopens Indian Creek Swim Beach on Beaver Lake

ROGERS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Beaver Lake Project Office announced that

Indian Creek Swim Beach has been retested for E-coli and has been determined safe for public use.

Two acceptable water samples from the beach are required by the Health Department prior

to reopening a swim beach. The swim beach was temporarily closed because of higher than

acceptable E. coli levels that were found during routine testing conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas on Beaver Lake, call 479-636-

1210, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on

Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/usacelittlerock.