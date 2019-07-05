Corps reopens Horseshoe Bend Campgrounds and swim beach on Beaver Lake

ROGERS, Ark. (News release) – The Corps of Engineers, Beaver Project Office has reopened Horseshoe Bend campground swim beach on Beaver Lake. Bacteria levels are now within the acceptable range required by the Arkansas Department of Health which allows the swim beach to reopen.

It was closed on June 26 because of higher than acceptable E. coli levels that were found during routine testing.

All swim beaches on Beaver Lake, which are not closed because of the high lake level, are available for public use. The link to high water facility closures at Beaver Lake is https://go.usa.gov/xyYN5.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas on Beaver Lake call 479-636-1210, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/usacelittlerock.