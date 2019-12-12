Corps lifts small craft advisory for Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – The Army Corps of Engineers has lifted the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. Small-craft advisories are issued when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second. While flows have receded, Corps officials urge boaters to always use caution when on the river.

Before setting out in a pleasure craft, dress for the weather, check flow conditions and file a float plan with friends or family. Always wear a life jacket, and never operate a boat while intoxicated. Give commercial towboats an extra wide berth for safety’s sake. They are heavier than freight trains and not nearly as maneuverable as pleasure boats. It can take a towboat more than a half-mile to stop.

Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl.usace.army.mil/Missions/WaterLevels.aspx or the Corps’ mobile App which can be found in mobile App stores by searching for USACE Little Rock.