Cornbread cookoff in Little Rock features firefighters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some local firefighters were in the oven Tuesday facing some heat.

It was the heat of competition in a Little Rock firefighter cornbread cookoff.

The competition was fierce, friendly and for a good cause..to highlight the upcoming Cornbread Festival and encourage people to practice safe cooking habits during October, which is National Fire Prevention Month.

Almost half of all house fires are caused by cooking, so it makes sence to have the festival and firefighters cook up something together for the community.

“The Arkansas Cornbread Festival is all about community, that’s why we partner with a lot of these groups, like the fire department to showcase how, together we all make the community. The firefighters, the service providers, the businesses that kind of thing,” says

The fire prevention theme is ‘Not every hero wears a cape, plan and practice your escape.’

It’s recommended that there be smoke alarms on every level of your home, for everyone to know two ways out of every room and to practice your escape plan.