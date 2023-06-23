LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cooling centers will open Sunday in Little Rock and North Little Rock as temperatures are expected to rise.

Little Rock city officials said that the East Little Rock Community Center will be open for residents to cool off. The cooling center is located at 2500 East 6th Street and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. City officials said that a cool room and water will be available.

North Little Rock city officials will open the North Little Rock Community Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This cooling center is located at 2700 Willow Street. North Little Rock city officials encouraged those visiting to bring their own food, drinks and entertainment.

Officials with the National Weather Service said that temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees with heat index values of 108. The weather forecasts will determine if cooling centers will be opened on other days throughout the summer.

As temperatures begin to rise, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend limiting time outside, drinking more water and being aware of heat alerts.

City officials said that there are precautions in place for employees working outdoors, including summer hours for several departments and an alert system for parks & recreation staff.