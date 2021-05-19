‘Cool globes’ makes its way to Clinton Center for first art exhibit since pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Clinton Center’s first public art installment since the pandemic started has finished installation and is working on finishing touches.

Cool Globes is the project, described as a place for hot ideas for a cooler planet.

Much of the impact humans have on the Earth is being represented in a new public art exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Center Park

“This is public art with a purpose. 26 massive globes- gonna be positioned all across the Clinton Center,” Ben Thielemier, communications and external affairs manager, Clinton Foundation.

The Cool Globes exhibit has traveled around the world collecting massive globes. These globes created by artists in countries like Poland, France, Brazil, and major U.S. cities.

Four Little Rock artists will join the collection. These artist were picked for their own unique work.

Artist Lindsey Knight is creating a global garden.

“The image popped into my head immediately, and I sketched it out,” Knight said.

Artist Lakresha Diaz turned her continents into honeycombs.

“I was thinking about how bees work for the collective- and the individual bee isn’t working for their own benefit,” Diaz said. “I feel like that’s where we have to go to solve the climate change crisis. That we need to work as a collective because the earth is our hive.”

Those interested will be able to explore the park grounds and see each globe starting Saturday, May 22.

“It’s such a cool idea and I think it’s great for families and kids to go out and look at it and think and reflect on what we can do for climate change,” Diaz said.