CONWAY, Ark. – Crews have been able to restore power to a big chunk of Conway Wednesday, but for those who are still left in the dark the heat is becoming unbearable.

Officials with Conway Corp said they have been working around the clock to try and turn lights back on for nearly 10,000 customers in the city.

As of Wednesday afternoon, that number had dwindled down to about 700.

“Some people take a vacation from work; I actually took a vacation to work to seek relief from the heat,” Conway resident Marian Davenport said.

Davenport said her power has been out since Sunday night, a ticking clock that gets slower as the days pass.

“It’s terrible,” Davenport said. “You lose the food, the food in the refrigerator, the freezer, you have no air, and no cold water.”

Davenport said she and her husband have been braving it all, but now triple digits are rolling in.

“When it gets that hot, it’s dangerous, it’s dangerous to your health, were probably going to have to do something different,” Davenport said.

Thursday, Meteorologists are forecasting a high of 101, a reality Davenport said she doesn’t want to face without electricity.

“It will make you sick, and heat stroke and heat-related illnesses, those are somethings you can’t recover from,” Davenport said.

The clock ticks on, and Davenport said she’s rethinking a plan of action.

“It’s going to cost, but we have to do something different, ’cause we can’t stay here,” Davenport said.