LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For a Conway family the wait is finally over for a heart transplant for their loved one.

Janesha Coleman was diagnosed with congestive heart failure after having a baby in 2019 and during her next pregnancy last year her mother Algerita Coleman said her daughter’s health only worsened.

“Last year when she got pregnant and had to go into premature labor it put major stress on her heart,” Coleman said.

After multiple visits to the hospital, Coleman said things were not getting better for her daughter.

“They did all the lab work and the blood work and then they found out that the left side of her heart was not working,” Coleman said.

But last Friday everything changed when she said doctors told her daughter she would be receiving a heart transplant on Sunday.

Coleman said after the surgery she was able to see her daughter and could tell she was in a lot of pain but the nurse said she is responding very well.

Janesha Coleman has been gaining a lot of attention on social media as she shares her journey. Coleman is hoping with her daughter a second chance at life she gets to once again hold her three children.

“One of her biggest things is, ‘Mama I want to live for my kids and I want to see my kids grow up,’” Coleman said.