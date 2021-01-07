Conway veteran gets new set of wheels

CONWAY, Ark. – A disabled veteran now has a new set of wheels thanks to his community.

Tom Cozad is known around Conway as “Wheelchair Pop” and is typically seen driving his bright red riding lawnmower. A few months ago, it was set on fire. Weathered wheels and handles holding on with a single piece of duct tape was all he had to get around.

“Oh, it’s been rough,” Cozad said.

In response, Conway Veterans started a GoFundMe to raise money to buy a new one. In the last several weeks, it racked up almost $5,000 and Wednesday Tom was able to roll up to his new, state-of-the-art riding lawnmower.“I couldn’t believe it. I was just so happy and I just appreciate everybody that pitched in and helped,” Cozad said.

As “Wheelchair Pop” got into the driver’s seat, he was able to test out his new ride.

“So far so good,” Cozad said.

He even found this set of wheels had some upgrades.“Oh, I can go up to eight miles an hour,” Cozad said.

After a quick stop for gas, Pop was back to mowing lawns and being the face everyone who drives into Conway has come to know.

“It’s great. I’m glad I can get back to helping people and mowing and just taking care of things,” Cozad said.

It was also made possible by Tractor Supply in Conway. They gave him a discount to get him back to doing what he loves.