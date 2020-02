CONWAY, Ark. – A local woman is using the power of social media to make sure people in her community don’t go hungry.

Sharon Maddox’s group is called the Conway Arkansas Food Pantry. She started it after realizing she was throwing away good food every time she cleaned out her pantry. Now she has found a way to share that food and help people who may find themselves in a bind.

The group started back in December of 2019 and has already helped dozens of people and has grown to almost 200 members.