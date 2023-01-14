CONWAY, Ark. – The Brookdale retirement community in Conway hosted a surprise celebration Saturday afternoon.

Corine “Reno” Simpson turns 103-years-old this weekend.

Reno was joined by many relatives for a birthday party with food and drinks.

Randi Newland, relative Corine Simpson said miss Simpson remains active in her community.

“She is a firecracker, she’s a mess. She has a little trouble seeing, that is her only downfall,” Newland said. “She did have an injury last January and she recovered from that… Her mind is great you cannot get anything by her hardly.”

Corine Simpson spent much of her life in the rector community in northeast Arkansas before moving to Conway top be closer to relatives.