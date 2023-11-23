CONWAY, Ark. – A restaurant in Conway is keeping doors open this Thanksgiving, serving free meals to dozens Thursday afternoon.

The owner Verona Italian Restaurant said she started the tradition five years ago for people in the area who didn’t have family to eat with.

“I’m here with just my husband and my kids,” Verona owner Albina Shala said.

Shala’s extended family still lives in Europe. She says this time of year is always tough being so far away from home.

“During the day, I try and cheer up for the kids and husband, and then at night it’s just sad,” Shala said.

Shala says she knows the feeling all too well and wanted to do something for others in similar situations.

Five years ago, she opened restaurant doors on Thanksgiving, welcoming in people for a meal and time with community.

“Each year we go through struggles. [It could be] the first Thanksgiving without your daughter, mom, dad, husband, and you know it’s hard,” Shala said. “This is the least we can do.”

The meal has become a new tradition for Shala and her kids, who take on the roll as servers for the day.

She says she hopes she can continue the tradition for years to come.

“At the end of the day we are all tired, but our hearts are amazed,” Shala stated.