Conway Public School District issues letter to parents regarding coronavirus

CONWAY, Ark. — This is a statement made by the Conway Public School District regarding the monitoring of the coronavirus.

“Conway Public Schools does NOT have a confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in our schools, nor has there been a confirmed case here in Arkansas. But we believe it is important for you to know that district leaders are closely monitoring this situation and making plans in the event of an outbreak close to home.

Working together with the health department, both local hospitals, and city leaders (including first responders), we are continually and carefully following this developing situation. In the event of an outbreak in our community, the health department would likely recommend action if a school needed to be closed.

If so, CPSD would use “AMI days.” Parents and staff would be notified using our normal communication methods – push notifications through the Conway Schools Mobile App, text messages, emails, phone calls, and social media. The best thing to do right now is take steps to prevent illness of any kind here in our community.

You (and your children) can do the following: • Wash your hands with soap and water several times a day for at least 20 seconds. • Use hand sanitizer often, and encourage your kids to use the dispensers in every classroom. • Always cough/sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. • If you or your child have flu-like symptoms, (fever, cough, trouble breathing, muscle pain, tiredness, etc.) please stay home. Try to avoid close contact with anyone who is sick. • Your child must be fever free for 24 hours before returning to school. Conway Public Schools cleans and sanitizes each school (including school buses, offices, and common areas) with germicide disinfectant “foggers.”

This is in addition to wiping down surfaces with cleaners that have a guaranteed “kill claim” on all viruses. We ask our staff to be vigilant about hand washing and staying home if they are sick. Moving forward, we will continue monitoring the situation and partnering with Conway’s health and city leaders to ensure that our students remain in a safe, caring and healthy environment. Thank you for supporting our Conway Public Schools.”