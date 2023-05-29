CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway located a teen who went missing Sunday night.

In an update shared Monday morning, police said Harp had been located.

CPD officials said 16-year-old Aiden Harp was last seen around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Conway Behavioral Health Hospital.

According to officials, Harp suffers from mental health concerns and his family is worried about his wellbeing.

Authorities describe Harp as standing five feet and six inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue hospital scrubs, a hospital band and no shoes.