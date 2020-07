CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Police Department needs help identifying a man suspected of stealing a 6-year-old boys bike outside of Wal-Mart.

The boy and his sister were inside the Wal-Mart on Skyline Drive on July 14 when a man cam up, grabbed the bike and rode off.

When they came out, the bike was gone. The bike had been a Christmas present for the 6-year-old.

If you have any information on the mans identity please call Detective Gray at 501-450-6130.